Android O to be The Last OS Update For OnePlus 3 And 3T

Putting an end to various speculations over the internet about future software updates for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, a senior firm’s executive confirmed in a Q&A session on Friday that Android O will be the last key Android OS update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Now both the devices will receive the upcoming Android O and consumers should not expect any major OS update after Android O, whereas phones will continue to get security updates. According to Oliver Z, OnePlus’ head of product, the open beta program will be moving to the fresh OnePlus 5 after the Android O update is rolled out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T."Android O is going to be the last Android version update we'll release for the OP3/3T. We'll continue to release security patch updates for the foreseeable future, and offer support for individual application updates. After the OP3/3T have been updated to Android O, we'll start moving the Open Beta Program from OP3/3T to OP5" Oliver Z added.During the Q&A, OnePlus also announced its plan to push the August security patches to the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices soon. In a couple of months, these patches will go live and the company will issue Oxygen OS 4.5 for both the smartphones. As per Oliver Z, the company will only use the open beta program for OnePlus 5 after rolling out Android O update for the 3/3T.Now it’s obvious that the users of OnePlus 3/3T will be quite disappointed with this announcement as both the devices are not that old. So far there is no confirmation from the company’s end about the release date of Android O for these devices but as per various media reports OnePlus may push it out before 2017 is over.