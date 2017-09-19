Android Oreo Update: 13 Motorola Smartphone to Get The Latest OS
In India, the Nexus 6P was among the first to receive Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade.
The new Google Android 8.0 Oreo promises a smoother and more efficient experience to the Android users(Image: News18.com)
With the Android Oreo update releasing very soon to the masses, Lenovo-owned Moto has listed thirteen smartphones that will receive the latest operating system upgrade. In India, the Nexus 6P was among the first to receive Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade. Moto has also confirmed that the Moto X4 will be coming to India on October 3.
Here are 13 Moto phones that will receive the Android Oreo update:
Moto Z
Moto Z Droid
Moto Z Force Droid
Moto Z Play
Moto Z Play Droid
Moto Z2 Play
Moto Z2 Force Edition
Moto X4
Moto G5
Moto G5 Plus
Moto G5S
Moto G5S Plus
Moto G4 Plus
The new Google Android 8.0 Oreo promises a smoother and more efficient experience to the Android users, with features like Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, customisable notification channels and much more. Till now, Google has not officially announced a roll-out date for the new Android OS, yet it is expected to come with next Google Pixel device which may be launched somewhere in October.
