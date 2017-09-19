Android Oreo Update: 13 Motorola Smartphone to Get The Latest OS

With the Android Oreo update releasing very soon to the masses, Lenovo-owned Moto has listed thirteen smartphones that will receive the latest operating system upgrade. In India, the Nexus 6P was among the first to receive Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade. Moto has also confirmed that the Moto X4 will be coming to India on October 3.Here are 13 Moto phones that will receive the Android Oreo update:Moto ZMoto Z DroidMoto Z Force DroidMoto Z PlayMoto Z Play DroidMoto Z2 PlayMoto Z2 Force EditionMoto X4Moto G5Moto G5 PlusMoto G5SMoto G5S PlusMoto G4 PlusThe new Google Android 8.0 Oreo promises a smoother and more efficient experience to the Android users, with features like Picture-in-Picture mode, smart text selection, customisable notification channels and much more. Till now, Google has not officially announced a roll-out date for the new Android OS, yet it is expected to come with next Google Pixel device which may be launched somewhere in October.