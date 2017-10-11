Android Wear 2.0 Update Through Google Play Store to Carry WhatsApp Integration

Android Wear looks set to get updates to it according to a recent Google post on its social media platform Google Plus. As per the post, Android Wear 2.0 will be getting updates and features through the Play Store. The post, shared by moderator Hoi Lam on the Android Wear Developers community page, reveals that the Android Wear users will be able to receive the updates after updating the Android Wear app on their smartwatch.The update will reportedly enable the users to use WhatsApp and other third-party chat platforms to text their contacts. It will also aim to reduce accidental entry into the watch face picker and “to publish more timely improvements between OTAs.” As per the post, more improvements and features will be rolled out in the “coming months”.Google has somehow not been able to make its smart wearable segment a market hit. This might be because of the limited sales of the smartwatches owing to their high price and dependability on smartphones. As for 2017, only Huawei, LG and Asus have announced their Android Wear 3.0 hardware, while Google is yet to release the new OS.