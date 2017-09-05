Tech
Anti-Uber Protests Disrupt Main Chile Airport

Television images showed traffic backed up for miles (kilometres), while many passengers resorted to walking along the highway during the massive anti-Uber protest in Chile.

Reuters

September 5, 2017
People walk through traffic along a highway as taxi drivers (not pictured) block the way to Santiago's international airport during a protest against Uber and Cabify technologies in Santiago, Chile, September 4, 2017. (Image: REUTERS/Stringer)
Taxi drivers protesting the growth of mobile ride hailing applications such as Uber and Cabify blocked the main road to Chile's principal airport in capital Santiago on Monday, wreaking havoc on travellers' plans. Television images showed traffic backed up for miles (kilometres), while many passengers resorted to walking along the highway.

Santiago-based LATAM Airlines, the region's biggest carrier, as well as budget carrier Sky suffered delays, local media reported. "This takeover of the airport by the taxi drivers has significantly hurt the image of Chile, the image of the airlines, and has hurt people travelling or arriving in the country," Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, told reporters. He added that the government would bring charges against those responsible for the protests, and that at least 15 people had already been arrested.

Legislation is advancing slowly through Chile's Congress to regulate Uber and Cabify, which remain in a legal gray zone. While some authorities have promised to sanction users of the widely used applications, they have also expressed a desire to bring the services within Chile's existing regulatory framework.

