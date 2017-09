Apple AirPods Available for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Apple AirPods have attracted a lot of attention since the time they were announced alongside the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in 2016. In India, the Apple AirPods are a little exorbitantly priced at Rs 15,400. Well, not the kind of money many will be willing to shell out for a wireless audio device. But, now on Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart ,the AirPods get a price drop. The AirPods are available for as low as Rs 9,999. The AirPods come with a Canalphone design and are compatible with iPhones. They offer a powerful wireless connectivity for music playback and also have Siri activated volume control, calls and even maps. Read our review