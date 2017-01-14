Apple Airpods: Tim Cook Just Thanked Salim Merchant, Here’s Why

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally thanked composer Salim Merchant on Twitter for spreading the love for Apple Airpods. Merchant was impressed with his new Airpods (completely wireless earphones from Apple) and said, “The Airpods are so beautifully designed! Sound incredible.”

In a quick response, Cook tweeted, “Great to hear from so many people who love their Airpods! Thanks.”

Great to hear from so many people who love their #AirPods! Thanks @salim_merchant 🙌 https://t.co/25WQcnX4Z7 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 13, 2017

For those unaware, Apple introduced AirPods, a new wireless headphones that can be used to listen to music, make phone calls, enjoy TV shows and movies, play games and interact with Siri. Apple AirPods eliminate the hassles of wireless headphones, by just flipping open the lid of its innovative charging case and with one tap, they are instantly set up and ready to work with your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Advanced sensors know when you are listening and automatically play and pause your music. Using Siri, AirPods allow you to access your favourite personal assistant with just a double tap. This experience is enabled by the new ultra-low power Apple W1 chip.

The new Apple-designed wireless AirPods including charging case will be available for Rs 15,400. The AirPods will require Apple devices running iOS 10, watchOS 3 or macOS Sierra. Note that the Airpods are also compatible with Android as well as Windows PCs.

