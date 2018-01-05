Apple App Store Hit Record $300 Million in Sales on New Year's Day

Apple users spent a record $300 million on purchasing or downloading apps and games from App Store on January 1 -- the biggest ever since App Store's launch in July 2008. During the week starting on Christmas Eve, customers spent over $890 million in purchases or downloaded apps in that seven-day period, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker said on Friday."We are thrilled with the reaction to the new App Store and to see so many customers discovering and enjoying new apps and games," said Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. "In 2017 alone, iOS developers earned $26.5 billion a" more than a 30 percent increase over 2016," Schiller added. Since the App Store's launch, iOS developers have earned over $86 billion.Pokemon GO went back to the top of the App Store charts on December 21 with the introduction of new Augmented Reality (AR) features, built on Apple's ARKit framework for more detailed and realistic gameplay. "Customers are now enjoying close to 2,000 ARKit-enabled apps spanning every category on the App Store," Apple said.Among the most popular AR titles are games such as "CSR Racing 2", "Stack AR" and "Kings of Pool"; shopping apps like Amazon and Wayfair; education apps including "Night Sky" and "Thomas & Friends Minis"; and social media apps including Pitu and Snapchat.