Apple BeatsX Wireless Earbuds to Launch This Week
Apple BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback. (Image: Apple)
US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week.
BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.
"The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalised fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.
Also read: Flipkart Apple Fest: Deals on iPhone 7, Apple Watch, Macbook to Check Out
BeatsX features optimised noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of eartip options to offer personalised comfort.
Recommended For You
- India vs Bangladesh, Day 2: Superman Kohli & Saha Steal Show
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Actor
- Virat Kohli & Wriddhiman Saha: The New Masters of DRS
- Apple AirPods Review: Contrary To Popular Belief, They are Just Brilliant
- Hrithik Roshan Slams Tommy Hilfiger For Using His Sons' Picture Without Permission