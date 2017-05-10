Apple Begins Sending Out Press Invites for WWDC 2017: Here's is What to Expect?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2017) will begin on June 5 and will go on till June 9 and the company has begun sending out press invites for the event.

Apple will begin the four-day keynote presentation at 10:00am Pacific Time (10:30pm IST) and we expect to see new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. There is also a good chance that we could see new hardware like updated iMacs and Apple's rumored Siri speaker.

Interestingly, the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 5 to June 9 in San Jose, California, which is a departure from past events that have long been held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

The tech giant is expected to host around 5,000 developers along with Apple engineers.

You can watch the presentation online through the WWDC 2017 website, and the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.