Apple CEO Tim Cook to Address 2017 MIT Graduates

Associated Press

Updated: June 9, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
Actor Matt Damon was MIT's commencement speaker last year. (File photo)

Apple CEO Tim Cook is delivering the commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Cook is scheduled to address graduates and their families Friday morning.

Cook has been chief executive at Apple since 2011, overseeing the roll-out of the iPhone 7 and the Apple Watch. He previously served as chief operating officer and headed the Macintosh division.

MIT president L Rafael Reif says Cook was selected to be commencement speaker for his "brilliance as a business leader, his genuineness as a human being and his passion for issues that matter to our community."

Actor Matt Damon was MIT's commencement speaker last year.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 11:50 AM IST
