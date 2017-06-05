Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Letter to Employees on US Quitting Paris Climate Deal [Full Text]

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a letter to Apple employees shared his disappointment on the White House's decision to exit from the Paris Climate agreement. “Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it,” wrote Cook.

The United States President Donald Trump had recently announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" the agreement imposed on the US.

Cook went further and said that the Trump’s decision will not impact “Apple's efforts to protect the environment.” Apple is aiming to “stop mining new materials altogether” in the future to prevent e-waste.

To recall, Trump said the US will begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris Agreement "on terms that are fair to the US." However, Trump's denial of global warming and calling Climate Change a "hoax" received a cold shoulder from as many as 61 Mayors, "representing 36 million Americans", according to CNN.

Team,

I know many of you share my disappointment with the White House's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. I spoke with President Trump on Tuesday and tried to persuade him to keep the US in the agreement. But it wasn't enough.

Climate change is real and we all share a responsibility to fight it. I want to reassure you that today's developments will have no impact on Apple's efforts to protect the environment. We power nearly all of our operations with renewable energy, which we believe is an example of something that's good for our planet and makes good business sense as well.

We will keep working toward the ambitious goals of a closed-loop supply chain, and to eventually stop mining new materials altogether. Of course, we're going to keep working with our suppliers to help them do more to power their businesses with clean energy. And we will keep challenging ourselves to do even more. Knowing the good work that we and countless others around the world are doing, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about our planet's future.

Our mission has always been to leave the world better than we found it. We will never waver, because we know that future generations depend on us.

Your work is as important today as it has ever been. Thank you for your commitment to making a difference every single day.

Tim