Apple Clips on iPhone X Brings 360-degree Selfie Scenes

Apple today announced a major update to Clips with Selfie Scenes and adds artistic style transfer effects. The update also brings a redesigned interface. The Clips app on the iPhone X will now use the TrueDepth sensors to place users into animated, 360-degree scenes when recording selfies.With Selfie Scenes, users can choose from 10 Apple-designed scenes, featuring unique locations, characters, colours and visual styles plus two scenes from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Each scene is a full 360-degree experience, so it surrounds users on all sides as they move iPhone X. And environmental sound effects make scenes even more immersive.New artistic effects use advanced machine learning and style transfer technology to turn any photo or video into a moody oil painting, vibrant watercolour or elegant pencil sketch — in real time while recording.Users can now access and edit their Clips videos across iPhone and iPad via iCloud. Videos are automatically uploaded and backed up to iCloud, so users can start a video on iPhone and finish it later on iPad.Clips 2.0 is available today as a free update on the App Store and is compatible with iPhone 5s, iPad Air and iPad mini 2 and later models, running iOS 11.1 and later. Selfie Scenes are only available on iPhone X and style transfer effects are only available on iPhone 7 and later models and 2017 iPad Pro.