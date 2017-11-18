Apple delays Release of HomePod Speaker Until Early 2018
The delay announced Friday means Apple’s HomePod speaker won’t be available in the U.S., U.K. and Australia until early next year.
Apple delays release of HomePod speaker until early 2018
Apple is scrapping its plan to release its new internet-connected speaker in time for the holiday season. The delay announced Friday means Apple’s HomePod speaker won’t be available in the U.S., U.K. and Australia until early next year. Apple intended to release the $349 HomePod in early December so it could be on holiday shopping lists and compete against Amazon’s Echo and the Google Home speaker.
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
Apple now says it needs more time to perfect the speaker’s technology. The company is touting the HomePod as a high-fidelity speaker programmed to learn people’s tastes so it can become a digital disc jockey that can automatically play tunes that its listeners will like. The HomePod also will include Apple’s voice-activated assistant Siri to respond to requests like the Echo and Google Home.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Watch: India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
Apple now says it needs more time to perfect the speaker’s technology. The company is touting the HomePod as a high-fidelity speaker programmed to learn people’s tastes so it can become a digital disc jockey that can automatically play tunes that its listeners will like. The HomePod also will include Apple’s voice-activated assistant Siri to respond to requests like the Echo and Google Home.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan to Get Evicted This Week?; Read to Know More
- Chef Kunal Kapur Explores India Through Thalis in Latest Food Show
- Designer Duo Gauri-Nainika's Debut Shoe Range Is The Ultimate Party Footwear You Were Looking For
- Virat Kohli Joins Hands with Ola to Fight Against Pollution in Delhi-NCR
- Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional