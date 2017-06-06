Apple Devices to Now Stream Amazon Prime Videos

Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Monday that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year.

Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone. But Amazon.com Inc's service, which includes hit shows like "Transparent," has been a notable absence from Apple's hardware.

Apple Inc also introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures. The HomePod comes as a direct contender to Amazon.com Inc's Alexa feature and Echo devices.

Apple's Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker and can make music recommendations that pair with the company's Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

Also read: Apple HomePod Speaker Debuts to Bring Siri Into The Living Room