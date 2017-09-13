Apple Event: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K Announced

Apple at its first event in its new campus launched the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus along with Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3. It seemed like Tim Cook was quite emotional at the opening of his keynote this time. He mentioned how at Apple people miss the great Steve Jobs and he said it was an honor of his lifetime to introduce the Steve Jobs Theater to the world.



Apple plans to start moving their to the spaceship building later this year. Apple Park is also one of the most green buildings in the US. It uses 100% renewable energy as well as Hs over 9000 trees. Apple iPhone was the most awaited announcement for this event. Tim Cook in a short keynote told the world how iPhone has been a revolutionary device of the 21st Century.



The Apple Event as it happened...



WATCH Facebook Live from the event





Sep 13, 2017 12:25 am (IST) That's all folks! Thanks for joining.

Sep 13, 2017 12:23 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:22 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:22 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:22 am (IST) iPhone X is the most advance iPhone we have ever made. It really is the future of the smartphone: Tim Cook

Sep 13, 2017 12:21 am (IST) There are two variants of the iPhone X- 64GB and 256GB.

Sep 13, 2017 12:19 am (IST) iPhone X starts from $999

Sep 13, 2017 12:18 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:18 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:17 am (IST) Now a wireless charging pad called AirPower that charges your iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X along with Earpods and Apple Watch.

Sep 13, 2017 12:17 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:15 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:14 am (IST) The iPhone X battery lasts 2 hours more tha the iPhone 7.

Sep 13, 2017 12:14 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:14 am (IST) Now you get Portrait Mode selfies along with Portrait Lighting.

Sep 13, 2017 12:09 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:09 am (IST) Like the Galaxy Note 8, the iPhone X also offers dual OIS on both the lens.

Sep 13, 2017 12:09 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:06 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:04 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:04 am (IST) Cool emojis on the iPhone X.

Sep 13, 2017 12:03 am (IST)

Sep 13, 2017 12:01 am (IST) Face ID also works with Apple Pay.

Sep 12, 2017 11:59 pm (IST)

Sep 12, 2017 11:59 pm (IST)

Sep 12, 2017 11:57 pm (IST)

Sep 12, 2017 11:56 pm (IST) iPhone X offers Face ID.

Sep 12, 2017 11:56 pm (IST) Neural engine processes face recognition.

Sep 12, 2017 11:56 pm (IST)