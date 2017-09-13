Apple Event: iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K Announced

Apple at its first event in its new campus launched the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus along with Apple TV 4K and Apple Watch Series 3. It seemed like Tim Cook was quite emotional at the opening of his keynote this time. He mentioned how at Apple people miss the great Steve Jobs and he said it was an honor of his lifetime to introduce the Steve Jobs Theater to the world.
Apple plans to start moving their to the spaceship building later this year. Apple Park is also one of the most green buildings in the US. It uses 100% renewable energy as well as Hs over 9000 trees. Apple iPhone was the most awaited announcement for this event. Tim Cook in a short keynote told the world how iPhone has been a revolutionary device of the 21st Century.
The Apple Event as it happened...
WATCH Facebook Live from the event
Apple plans to start moving their to the spaceship building later this year. Apple Park is also one of the most green buildings in the US. It uses 100% renewable energy as well as Hs over 9000 trees. Apple iPhone was the most awaited announcement for this event. Tim Cook in a short keynote told the world how iPhone has been a revolutionary device of the 21st Century.
The Apple Event as it happened...
WATCH Facebook Live from the event
-
12 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup PAK vs WXI 197/520.0 overs /oversPakistan beat World XI by 20 runs
-
07 - 09 Sep, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy WI vs ENG 123/1057.3 overs 194/1052.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
06 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 170/720.0 overs 174/319.2 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
04 - 07 Sep, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh BAN vs AUS 305/10113.2 overs 377/10119.5 oversAustralia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
-
03 Sep, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 238/1049.4 overs 239/446.3 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets