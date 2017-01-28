Apple Files Patent For Vaporiser
Apple files patent for Vaporiser Technology. (Image: REUTERS)
The US Patent and Trademark Office has published an application that shows Apple has filed a patent for a vaporiser technology -- an apparatus that can regulate temperature to release heat from a substance within a canister.
However, the patent application does not mention anything about what substance the device is designed to be used with, The Verge reported on Saturday.
It may be a standalone product intended for recreational use and interestingly the application does not cite a human end user, the report added.
Speculations are that if not a vape, Apple could foray into air freshener segment.
Recently, the vapour technology was used to create interactive holograms.
Last year, CES launched a smartphone that one can smoke.
