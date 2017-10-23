Apple, Foxconn to Meet as iPhone X Faces Production Issues: Report

Apple Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams is scheduled to meet Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou during his visit to Taiwan later this month to discuss issues affecting the production of the "super premium" iPhone X, reports said on Saturday. "The meeting comes at a time when iPhone X production continues to be plagued by problems with the dot projector, a component in the 3-D sensor module used for facial recognition," Nikkei Asian Review reported.The Apple COO will is slated to visit Taiwan for the 30th anniversary of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. which is the core processor supplier for the iPhone line this year. An event to mark the anniversary is scheduled to take place on October 23. "The Cupertino-based tech is facing supply-chain constraints for the iPhone X. The company will have around 2-3 million devices before the launch on November 3, which would be enough to meet demand," said Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple analyst with KGI Securities.Suppliers have been struggling with components for the iPhone X's "TrueDepth" camera used in Face ID and "Animoji". However, the situation is likely to improve in November, Nikkei Asian Review reported. The iPhone X, which marks the 10th anniversary of the device, will be launched in India on November 3 and will cost the users Rs 89,000 (64 GB model) and Rs 1.02 lakh (256 GB).