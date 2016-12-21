Apple Going to Make Dual SIM iPhones Soon?

In what sounds like good news for Apple loyalists, the company has begun filing patents in the United States and China for a dual SIM phone and the ability to produce phones that support two SIM cards in one handset.

It has been learnt that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Apple a patent for dual SIM tech.

Apple iPhones have a major drawback when it comes to catering to users (especially in China and India) who look for expandable storage and dual SIM support on their phones. Lack of this support is the likely cause of its limited growth in some nations.

Also, papers filed with China's State Intellectual Property Office suggest that a dual SIM-slot will allow the iPhone to support two numbers in a single handset. The documents were filed in March this year and were published in September.

It is, however, pertinent to note that getting a patent does not imply that Apple will use the technology in its upcoming iPhones.