Apple International Warranty: Buy iPhone X (64GB) For Rs 65,000 From US

The upcoming Apple iPhone X has garnered a lot of interest globally but the atrocious price of Rs 89,000 (64GB) and Rs 1,02,000 (256GB) in India has disheartened many fans. But to make things a bit easy for Apple fanbois, the company has announced that it will provide one-year international warranty on all iPhones irrespective of whether you have Apple Care or not. This warranty is not applicable for carrier-locked iPhones.This means you can get the 64GB iPhone X from the US for just Rs 65,000 instead of spending Rs 89,000 with full warranty. The iPhone X 64GB costs $999 in the US. The same is applicable for all iPhones including the latest iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Remember that there could be additional taxes involved.The iPhone 8 (64GB) variant costs Rs 64,000 in India while the 256GB iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,000 and the top-end 256GB iPhone 8 Plus costs Rs 86,000.The iPhone X also comes with a front and back glass design. The iPhone X comes in two in finishes of Space Gray and Silver. The iPhone X comes with a super Retina display from Apple. It’s a 5.8-inch display and offers 458ppi of pixel density. The display used in the iPhone X uses OLED technology. In addition it gets 3D Touch as well as tap on screen wake function for the iPhone X. Swipe up from the bottom is a simple gesture that replaces the home button function on the iPhone X.