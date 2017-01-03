Apple iOS 10.3 Beta Might Come With 'Theater mode'

Apple's upcoming iOS 10.3 beta operating system is rumoured to be coming come with 'Theater mode' which will be accessible via a 'popcorn-shaped' icon in control centre, a media report said.

"It is still unclear as to what 'Theater mode' accomplishes or how it works, however, the name suggests a set of device settings suitable for use in a movie theater," appleinsider.com reported.

Also read: Family Sues Apple For Losing Their Daughter in a Car Crash

The recent iOS update was iOS 10.2, launched earlier this month with new emoji characters, tweaks to Music on iPhone and the company's new TV app.

The company is also reportedly working on new iPad-specific software features such as improved Apple Pencil support to accompany the hardware updates.

Also read: Apple to Cut iPhone Production in First Quarter of 2017

"Most recently, Apple released the second beta version of iOS 10.2.1 to public testers last week with minor bug fixes and performance improvements," the report noted.

Also read: Apple Partner Wistron to Make iPhones in Indian Plant in Bengaluru