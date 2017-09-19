Apple iOS 11: List Of Features in The Next Big iPhone & iPad Update

Apple has rolled out iOS 11 for iPhones and iPads on September 19, 2017. This is three days ahead of the global availability of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that comes pre-loaded with iOS 11 on September 22. In India, however, the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available for retail on September 29. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11. There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab. Here is a list of new things that iOS 11 brings on to the iPhones and iPads.Apple says that the all-new App Store designed for discovering great apps and games every day. There is a New Today tab helps you discover new apps and games with stories, how-to guides, and more. There is also a new Games tab to find new games and see what’s most popular with top game charts. The App Store also gets a dedicated Apps tab with top picks, dedicated app charts, and app categories, App pages include more video previews, Editors’ Choice badges, easier access to user ratings, and information about in-app purchases.The new Siri voice is more natural and expressive according to Apple on the iOS 11. Users can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish (beta). There are also Siri suggestions based on your usage of Safari, News, Mail, and Messages. Siri also now works with notes apps to create to-do lists, notes and reminders. It is also compatible with banking apps for account transfer and balances. On the iOS 11 Siri will also work with apps that display QR codes and there is also Hindi dictation.For iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Plus users the Portrait mode now supports optical image stabilization, HDR and True Tone flash. On iOS 11 Apple claims that Photos and videos will take up half the space with the new HEIF and HEVC image and video formats. There is also a redesigned set of nine filters optimized for natural skin tones. The camera can also now automatically identify and scan QR codesThe iOS 11 also brings updates to photos. There are now Loop, Bounce, and Long Exposure Live Photo effects/ For Live Photos, you can now Mute, trim, or choose a new key photo as per your choice. The memory Movies automatically adapt content for portrait and landscape orientation. There are also more than a dozen new memory types including pets, babies, weddings, and sporting events on the iOS 11. The People album is also more accurate and stays up to date across devices with iCloud Photo Library. Finally, there is also now an Animated GIF support.Though Apple Maps are not that widely used in India the Maps on iOS 11 also are improved. Indoor maps for major airports and shopping centres are updated on iOS 11. There is also now Lane guidance and speed limit information with turn-by-turn directions and One-handed zoom with double tap and swipe on the Maps of iOS 11. Users can also now Interact with Flyover by moving your device.Probably one of the best features of iOS 11 is Do Not Disturb while Driving. It automatically silences notifications while driving and keeps iPhone silent and display off. There is optional iMessage auto-reply to alert selected contacts that you’re driving.There are new features designed for iPad on the iOS 11 as well. There is an all-new Dock that provides quick access to your favourite and recently used apps and can even be shown on top of active apps. The Dock also resizes so you can add all of your favourite apps. There is a new Enhanced Slide Over and Split View and Apps can be easily started in Slide Over and Split View from the Dock. Slide Over and background apps now run simultaneously and Apps in Slide Over and Split View can now be placed on the left side of the screen.On the iPad users can now Drag and drop stuff. They can move text, images, and files between apps on iPad and have a Multi-Touch experience to move multiple items at the same time and also Spring-load to move content between appsThe markup on iPad now works across documents, PDFs, web pages, photos and more. There is now an instant markup anything in iOS 11 - just place Apple Pencil on what you want to mark. Users can also create a PDF and markup anything that can be printed.Notes also get majorly updated on the iOS 11 both for the iPhone as well as the iPad. Users can now instantly create a new note by tapping on Lock Screen with Apple Pencil. There is Inline drawing available by simply placing Apple Pencil in the body of a note. You can now also Search handwritten text and Document scanner autocorrects for skewing and uses image filters to remove shadows. There is also Table support to organize and display information and users will be able to now Pin important notes to the top of the list.Apple has finally given a file manager on the iOS 11 for iPhones and iPads. The all-new Files app can be used to browse, search and organize files. It works with iCloud Drive and 3rd party cloud file providers. Recent view for quick access to recently used files across all apps and cloud services is also there on the iOS 11 now. Users can also create folders and sort files by name, date, size and tags.Apple has also given QuickType on the iOS 11 now in which all you need to do is flick down on letter keys to enter numbers, symbols and punctuation marks on iPad. There is also now a one-handed keyboard support on iPhone. There are new keyboards for Armenian, Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Georgian, Irish, Kannada, Malayalam, Maori, Odia, Swahili, and Welsh.On the HomeKit font on iOS 11, Apple gives support for new accessory types including AirPlay 2 speakers, sprinklers and faucets. There are also expanded occupancy, time and accessory based triggers. On HomeKit now users can also scan the QR code and tap to pair accessory.Augmented reality technologies that apps from the App Store can use to deliver content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more. This function, however, is only relevant for users who'll be getting the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus or are patient enough to wait for the iPhone X.With the iOS 11 now your iPhones and iPads will also be enabled with core machine learning technologies that apps from the App Store can use to deliver intelligent features with machine learning data processed on the device for high performance and user privacy.Other features and improvements include a new Control Center redesign brings all controls on one page. There are also Control Center custom controls including accessibility, guided access, magnifier, text size, screen recording and Wallet. Apple Music will also now help users discover music with friends and create a profile so friends can listen to playlists you’ve shared and see the music they listen to most. Apple News now also includes Top Stories picked just for you, recommendations from Siri, the best videos of the day in Today View, and great stories selected by our editors in the new Spotlight tab. There is also an automatic setup that signs you into iCloud, Keychain, iTunes, App Store, iMessage, and FaceTime with your Apple ID.The Automatic Setup restores device settings including language, region, network, keyboard preferences, places you frequently visit, how you talk to Siri, home and health data. Users will also be able to easily share access to their Wi-Fi networks. With iOS 11 you'll also get Storage optimization notifications and free up space in Settings for apps like Photos, Messages, and more. There is also an Emergency SOS calls emergency services based on your current location and automatically notifies emergency contacts, shares your location, and displays your Medical ID. On the FaceTime front, it will let you capture Live Photos from the other person’s Mac or iPhone camera. Users can also easily check Flight status in Spotlight and Safari. There is also Definitions, conversions and math support in Safari now with iOS 11.On the Accessibility front the iOS 11 now gets VoiceOver descriptions support for images, VoiceOver tables and lists support in PDFs, type to Siri support for basic search queries, spoken and braille caption support for videos, Dynamic Type increases text and app UI to larger sizes, redesigned Invert Colors make media content easier to view, Highlight Colors improvements in Speak Selection and Speak Screen, and Switch Control typing can scan and type whole words at a time.So go ahead get your iPhone and iPad the new iOS 11 to take this major rollout IS update from Apple.