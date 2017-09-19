Apple iOS 11 Now Accessible Globally

Tech giant Apple on Tuesday rolled out iOS 11 globally for iPhone and iPad customers which brings the much awaited augmented reality (AR) experiences using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors. In the biggest software release ever for Apple devices, the AR apps will enable the users to view virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more. The new update features a new Dock that provides quick access to favourite and frequently used apps and documents from any screen, making it easier to work with multiple apps with Split View and Slide Over functionalities, the company said in a statement.Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad Pro with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature that opens Notes from the lock screen by tapping Apple Pencil on the display. iOS 11 also brings new Files app which provides a central place to access and organise files on iPad or in the Cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive as well as other providers such as Box, Dropbox and others. The App Store and app drawer have been redesigned, making the apps and iMessage easier to access.Siri now offers more natural and expressive voice and can translate US English into Mandarin, French, German, Italian and Spanish, the company added. Coming fall, with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Apple Pay users will be able to send and receive money quickly and securely. Last month, Apple had rolled out beta version 7 of iOS 11 for the developers. Last week, Apple unveiled iPhone "X" with facial recognition system, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, new Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K. iPhone "X" sports a unique "FaceID" facial recognition system to unlock the device.