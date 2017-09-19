Apple iOS 11 to Launch Tonight in India: How to Get it?

Apple is all set to release its latest iOS 11 operating system in India at 10:30PM, September 19. Compatible Apple devices—iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch-- will receive a notification to download the upgrade. To download the latest iOS 11, visit the ‘About’ section under ‘Settings’ menu and tap on ‘Software Update’. Alternatively, you can get the update by using iTunes too.The latest iOS was announced at Apple's June event for developers, the WWDC 2017. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11.There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab.Here's the list of Apple iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 11.1. Apple iPhone 5s2. Apple iPhone SE3. Apple iPhone 64. Apple iPhone 6 Plus5. Apple iPhone 6S6. Apple iPhone 6S Plus7. Apple iPhone 78. Apple iPhone 7 Plus9. Apple iPhone 810. Apple iPhone 8 Plus11. Apple iPhone X1. iPad Mini 22. iPad Mini 33. iPad Mini 44. 5th Gen iPad5. iPad Air6. iPad Air 27. 9.7-inch iPad Pro8. 10.5-inch iPad Pro9. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Gen)10. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen)1. iPod Touch 6th Generation