Apple iOS 11 to Launch Tonight in India: How to Get it?
Compatible Apple devices—iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch-- will receive a notification to download the upgrade. Here is how to get iOS 11.
iOS 11 is the biggest software release ever for iPad with powerful multitasking features, according to Apple. Here are the most important updates in iOS 11.
Apple is all set to release its latest iOS 11 operating system in India at 10:30PM, September 19. Compatible Apple devices—iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch-- will receive a notification to download the upgrade. To download the latest iOS 11, visit the ‘About’ section under ‘Settings’ menu and tap on ‘Software Update’. Alternatively, you can get the update by using iTunes too.
The latest iOS was announced at Apple's June event for developers, the WWDC 2017. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11.
Also read: Apple iPhone X First Impressions Review: A New Era For Apple
There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab.
Here's the list of Apple iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 11.
iPhone
1. Apple iPhone 5s
2. Apple iPhone SE
3. Apple iPhone 6
4. Apple iPhone 6 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 6S
6. Apple iPhone 6S Plus
7. Apple iPhone 7
8. Apple iPhone 7 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 8
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus
11. Apple iPhone X
Also read: Apple iOS 11: List Of Features in The Next Big iPhone & iPad Update
iPad
1. iPad Mini 2
2. iPad Mini 3
3. iPad Mini 4
4. 5th Gen iPad
5. iPad Air
6. iPad Air 2
7. 9.7-inch iPad Pro
8. 10.5-inch iPad Pro
9. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Gen)
10. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen)
Also read: Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
iPod
1. iPod Touch 6th Generation
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone X First Look: Check Out Apple's 10th Anniversary Bezel-less Beauty
The latest iOS was announced at Apple's June event for developers, the WWDC 2017. The iPhone users and iPad users will see a refreshed UX/UI on their devices when they'll download the OTA update from Apple. The latest iPhones that were announced by Apple are already running the latest iOS 11 out-of-the-box. There are incremental changes for users of iPhones and iPads with the new iOS 11.
Also read: Apple iPhone X First Impressions Review: A New Era For Apple
There is also a new control centre and now users will also get a screen record function. Another big update is Siri as now users will be able to ask Siri to translate English to French, German, Spanish, Chinese, Italian and many more languages. The Apple App Store is also completely redesigned and even gets a dedicated Game tab.
Here's the list of Apple iPhones and iPads that are compatible with iOS 11.
iPhone
1. Apple iPhone 5s
2. Apple iPhone SE
3. Apple iPhone 6
4. Apple iPhone 6 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 6S
6. Apple iPhone 6S Plus
7. Apple iPhone 7
8. Apple iPhone 7 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 8
10. Apple iPhone 8 Plus
11. Apple iPhone X
Also read: Apple iOS 11: List Of Features in The Next Big iPhone & iPad Update
iPad
1. iPad Mini 2
2. iPad Mini 3
3. iPad Mini 4
4. 5th Gen iPad
5. iPad Air
6. iPad Air 2
7. 9.7-inch iPad Pro
8. 10.5-inch iPad Pro
9. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st Gen)
10. 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen)
Also read: Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body
iPod
1. iPod Touch 6th Generation
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone X First Look: Check Out Apple's 10th Anniversary Bezel-less Beauty
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Dhoni & Tendulkar, Coming Soon a Biopic on Jhulan Goswami
- Salman Khan Recreates Judwaa Magic With Jacqueline Fernandez
- David Warner's Daughter Finds the Perfect Place to Rest
- Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Kiku Sharda Talk About The Kapil Sharma Show
- Elli Avrram Tells You About Exercises to Improve Flexibility