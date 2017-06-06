Apple iOS 11 Will Change Your iPhone and iPad: Here's All The Cool Features

Apple at its annual WWDC developer conference announced the next major update to its iOS mobile operating system—iOS 11. More than iPhones, the new iOS 11 aims to make iPads important and more useful than ever before. “iOS 11 is the biggest software release ever for iPad with powerful multitasking features,” according to a statement by Apple.

Tim Cook said that 86 percent iPhone users are on the latest iOS 10 operating system. When compared to Android, only 7 percent users are on the latest Android 7 OS. With iOS 11 to be rolled out later this year, users can expected a revamped users experience on their older iOS devices, especially on iPads.

Here are the most important updates in iOS 11:

Exclusively features For iPads to Better multitasking:

iOS 11 offers a new customisable Dock on iPad that provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and a redesigned app switcher makes it easier to move between pairs of active apps, used in Split View and now Slide Over.

The new Files app keeps everything in one place, whether files are stored locally, in iCloud Drive or across other providers like Box, Dropbox and more.

Drag and Drop available across the system, moving images and text is now easier.

Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature opens Notes from the Lock Screen by simply tapping Apple Pencil on the display.

How Smart is Siri on iOS 11?

New voices: Bored of the same voice of Siri? Apple has introduced new male and female voice for Siri. Powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, new male and female voices are more natural and expressive, adjusting intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking.

Translate: Siri now offers translation service. You can translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian or Spanish.

Type when you can’t speak: Now you can type when you don’t want to talk to Siri.

On-device learning: This will help Siri be more predicative to serve you better. It will offer suggestions based on personal usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more. For example, as Siri learns topics or places a user is interested in while browsing Safari, they will be suggested when typing in Mail, Messages and other apps.

All the cool features coming to iPhones with iOS 11 update:

Redesigned App Drawer on Message App

QR Code support

One-handed mode

Improved screenshot functionality

Redesigned control centre

One-handed keyboard

Personalised Apple News

Personalised Apple Music

Camera and imaging improvements on iOS 11:

With iOS 11, Portrait Mode images can be taken with optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR.

Live Photos are more expressive with new Loop and Bounce effects that create continuous video loops, while Long Exposure can capture time and movement.

In Photos, Memory movies are optimised to play in both portrait and landscape orientation, and more memories, such as photos of pets or birthdays, are automatically created.

Apple has introduced a new technology called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF) that reduces the file size of every photo taken with iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple Pay person-to-person payments:

Apple Pay users will be able to make and receive payments with friends and family quickly in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they already have in Wallet.

When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account. They can use the money instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores, apps and on the web, or transfer it from Apple Pay Cash to their bank account.

Do not disturb while driving: iPhone can detect when you may be driving and automatically silence notifications to keep the screen dark. Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.

New App Store: App Store is redesigned to make discovering apps and games easy. Through in-depth features and interviews, App Store editors will uncover the stories behind iOS developers, and the incredible apps and games they create.

App Store for iMessage has a redesigned app drawer for more convenient access to apps and stickers.

Control Center offers more customisation, enabling quick access to frequently used controls all on one page, and a new Lock Screen delivers a more convenient way to see Notifications all in one place.

Indoor maps: Apple Maps adds indoor maps for major airports and shopping centres around the world and lane guidance to avoid missing a turn or exit.

Home supports more categories of accessories including AirPlay 2 speakers and more ways to automate your home with new triggers.

AirPlay 2 offers multi-room audio enabling users to easily control speakers using Control Center, the Home app or Siri.

Augmented Reality

Apple introduced a new platform for developers to help them bring high-quality AR experiences to iPhone and iPad using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in iOS devices.

The ARKit allows developers to tap into the latest computer vision technologies to build detailed and compelling virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more.