Apple iPhone 6 Selling For as Low as Rs 9,990 on Flipkart Under Exchange Offer

The older Apple iPhone 6 is available for as low as Rs 9,990 on Flipkart under exchange offer. Flipkart is offering a massive discount of up to Rs 22,000 for the Space Grey 16GB version of the iPhone 6. Additionally, there is the option of paying through EMI along with other discounts of up to 5% from banks.

Interestingly, to avail the maximum discount of Rs 22,000, buyers will have to exchange the newer iPhone 6s Plus. While the exchange offer is 'Flipkart Assured' who would want to exchange the iPhone 6s Plus for a 16GB iPhone 6?

Last year Apple had introduced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 7 really does not have much to offer in terms of experience for users to upgrade from the iPhone 6S. The 7 Plus, however, packs a punch.

The iPhone 7 Plus comes in two new colours - the Real Black and the Jet black. If you wish to buy the new iPhone these are the only colours to go for. The bigger iPhone 7 Plus is lighter too at 188 grams, compared to the iPhone 6S Plus, which weighed 192 grams. Apple has tinkered around with the design of the iPhone 7 Plus too. It’s smooth and it no longer has a home button.

The new taptic engine used on the iPhone 7 Plus makes the home button feel unique. Many who are accustomed to the earlier home button would find the experience refreshing. The new taptic engine will give you a PlayStation controller type gaming experience with vibrations and feedback that are quite intuitive.

