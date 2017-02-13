Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus Matte Black Coating Chipping Off?

Few owners of Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus have been complaining about the matte black coating of their devices chipping off. The buzz has been doing the rounds and has led to a growing complaint thread on Apple's support communities.

According to Appleinsider, a score of customers who had purchased the matte black Apple iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus have witnessed the anodised finish on their devices peeling off from the areas where there has been very little wear.

The complaint thread on the Apple support communities have particularly noted that the chipping has taken place in areas near the speaker grille and the volume buttons, also in situations where the iPhone was supposedly protected by a cover.

Also, a number of users also noticed chipping issues on the rear side, with several posts concerning the finish of the iPhone 7 Plus.

The report also added that Apple's response to the concerns were found unhelpful.

Earlier, soon after the launch of Apple iPhone 5, there were reports of the black paint being easily scuffled.

Apple released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in matte black and glossy black versions in September 2016. The company had also warned that the jet black variant was more prone to scratches and scuffs.