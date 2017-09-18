Apple iPhone 7 And 7 Plus Gets a Price Cut Ahead of iPhone 8 India Launch

As Apple announced the new iPhones to the world and India is the country that also gets them very near to global availability, it was inevitable that there will be a price drop on older generation iPhones. Apple announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus that will be available for sale in India starting September 29. The iPhone X, however, will be available starting November 3, 2017. Now the older versions of the iPhone a.k.a. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus get a massive price cut. The iPhone 7 (32GB) model is available at Rs 49,000, while the 128GB storage variant is now available for Rs 58,000. The iPhone 7 (32GB) was earlier available at Rs 56,200 and the 128GB model was priced at Rs 65,200.So what about the iPhone 7 Plus? The 32GB version is now available at Rs 59,000 that was earlier priced at Rs 67,300. The 128GB storage version of the iPhone 7 Plus is now available Rs 68,000. The price cut is almost of Rs 8,200.That's not all the iPhone 6s And 6s Plus also gets a drop in price. The iPhone 6s Plus (32GB) is now available for Rs 40,000and the 128GB version is available for Rs 49,000. The iPhone 6s Plus price has also been slashed. The iPhone 6s Plus 32GB variant is available for Rs 49,000 and the iPhone 6s Plus 128GB model at Rs 58,000.The new iPhone X will be available from November 3 in India at a starting price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB version and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 8, 8 Plus also comes in two variants of 64GB and 256GB. iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale globally from September 22 and will be available in India starting 29th September. The 64GB model of the iPhone 8 will be available in India at Rs 64,000 and the 256GB variant will cost Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB model will be available at Rs 73,000 and the 256GB model will cost consumers Rs 86,000.