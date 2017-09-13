Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus And iPhone X India Prices Announced; Top-end Costs Over Rs 1 Lakh

Apple today announced three new iPhones- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. All the three iPhones will be available in 64GB and 256 GB storage variants. The iPhone 8 (64GB) variant will cost Rs 64,000 in India while the 256GB iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,000 and the top-end 256GB iPhone 8 Plus costs Rs 86,000. The new iPhones flaunt a glass rear panel and are the first to support wireless charging.The special edition iPhone X 64GB costs Rs 89,000 while the 256GB storage version costs Rs 1,02,000. The iPhone X also comes with a front and back glass design. The iPhone X comes in two in finishes of Space Gray and Silver. The iPhone X comes with a super Retina display from Apple. It’s a 5.8-inch display and offers 458ppi of pixel density. The display used in the iPhone X uses OLED technology. In addition it gets 3D Touch as well as tap on screen wake function for the iPhone X. Swipe up from the bottom is a simple gesture that replaces the home button function on the iPhone X.The iPhone X uses FaceID which is basically facial recognition on the Apple iPhone X. Most of the hardware is packed in the top front of the iPhone X, that also make the phone capable of unlocking even in low-light. It has a neural engine, dual-core design and can for 600 billion operations per second. To set up Face ID is also as simple as setting up TouchID.The iPhone X comes with vertically arranged dual-12MP cameras with f/1.8 and f/2.4 cameras. The cameras are loaded with dual-OIS and a quad-LED True Tone flash. Just like the iPhone 8 Plus the iPhone X comes with the Portrait mode and is also tuned for Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The front camera on the iPhone X comes with a true depth camera that comes with a front portrait mode for taking images as well. The iPhone X also comes with A11 Bionic chipset that’s also there on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.