Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus Pre-Bookings Open: Best Deals And Availability
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now up for pre-orders in India. Check out the list of channels through which you can pre-order the devices and the best deals being offered by those channels.
Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. (Image: News18.com)
Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now up for pre-boookings in Inida through various online and offline channels. Offline retail stores including many authorised Apple resellers, Jio Stores, Ingram Micro stores, Redington Stores and others have started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus till the time of their official launch in India on September 29.
Online Pre-Booking
Amazon: The iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus can be pre-ordered on Amazon India website. Along with this, Amazon has put up certain offers in the form of exchange options, no cost EMIs and cashbacks. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 20,341 in discounts as an exchange offer, with Rs 10,000 extra off on the exchange of a previous model of iPhone. In addition, 10 percent cashback is being offered upon using an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card and an option to select the 70 percent buyback offer by Jio.
Flipkart: Flipkart is offering similar deals on the pre-bookings of the two Apple devices. It offers a Rs 23,000 discount on the exchange of an older device, with Rs 3,000 extra on the exchange of an Apple device. Using an SBI Debit or Credit card will entitle the user to a 10 percent cashback, while the Axis Bank Buzz Credit card will offer a 5 percent cashback upon use. Other cashback offers include a 10 percent cashback on payments through PhonePe and Rs 10,000 cashback on using Citi Credit or World Debit Cards. A 1-year buyback guarantee can also be availed at Rs 99, which promises a Rs 40,000 exchange value upon the return of the device.
Reliance Jio: ‘Jio buyback scheme’ is offering a 70 percent cashback to those who purchase the iPhone 8 or the iPhone 8 Plus through Reliance Digital, Jio.com or the Jio Store. Under this scheme, users will receive 70 percent of the purchase price of the devices upon using it with a Jio SIM card and returning it after a year. An additional Rs 10,000 cashback is being offered by Jio on using Citibank cards. A Rs 799 Jio plan offering 90GB Data, free calls and SMSs and Jio Apps access is also up for grabs with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Offline Pre-Booking
Retail chains like Ingram Micro, Redington India and others have confirmed the pre-bookings for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and interested users can visit the stores to know more about the deals being offered by the retailers.
