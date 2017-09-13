Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: How is it Different From iPhone 7 And 7 Plus?

While the iPhone X was the showstopper of the Apple event last night at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the new Apple Campus, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus made a vague appearance. The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame.With the glass rear panel, both the iPhones now support wireless charging. Another major difference is that while the older iPhone 7/ 7 Plus were powered by the A10 Fusion processor, the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus runs A11 Bionic chip. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11.While the camera modules are similar as far as the lens specifications are concerned, the iPhone 8 Plus features Portrait Lighting and offering iPhone X-like Augmented Reality experience. The iPhone 8 misses out on all these and has very little difference when compared to the iPhone 7 in terms of overall software experience.The iPhone 8 (64GB) variant will cost Rs 64,000 in India while the 256GB iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 77,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 73,000 and the top-end 256GB iPhone 8 Plus costs Rs 86,000. Both devices will be available for pre-order beginning September 15 in more than 25 countries and territories, and in stores beginning September 22.The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles.