Apple iPhone 8 Event Live: iPhone X And What Else to Expect?

Apple’s mega iPhone 8 event is scheduled to commence at 10:30PM IST tonight. Apart from the new iPhones, Apple TV, Apple Watch 3 and other hardware products, the Cupertino-based tech giant will showcase the new $5 billion campus that even most Apple employees haven’t seen. Today’s Apple event will be the first public gathering to take place in the new underground Steve Jobs theatre in the new campus.



As far the new iPhones are concerned, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone X along with upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. The upgrades could be either called iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus or Apple might name it the iPhone 8/ 8 Plus altogether. The iPhone X is special as it is the tenth anniversary edition and for the first time Apple will introduce OLED display panel and a bezel-less design. The iPhone X is also expected to feature facial recognition and Augmented Reality (AR) support. Sources have revealed that the iPhone X could be priced as high as Rs 1 lakh.



News18Tech will report live from the Steve Jobs theatre, stay tuned for updates.







Sep 12, 2017 7:01 pm (IST) Apple iPhone 8 Launch: A Look at Apple Park Where the New iPhones Will Be Unveiled.

Sep 12, 2017 5:36 pm (IST) Apple iPhone X Will Be Pushing Consumers To Shell Out in Excess of $1000.

Sep 12, 2017 5:34 pm (IST) Apple is also expected to launch HomePod, iMac Pro and Mac Pro.

Sep 12, 2017 5:33 pm (IST) On the software front, Apple is expected to talk abou the iOS 11, AR kit, and MAC OS High Sierra.