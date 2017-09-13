Apple iPhone 8 First Impressions Review: The iPhone 7 in an All Glass Body

Apple on September 12 showcased the world new iPhones. This event was special for two reasons, one was that it took place at the Steve jobs theater in Apple’s new Cupertino headquarters, Apple Park and the other was marking 10 years of the iPhone.Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus look very similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There is not much of an incremental design change this year around. There are new colours though, which are Silver, Grey and a new Gold. Personally we like the Grey colour on both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. The new phones also come with a similar display size that was seen on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.But, what’s magic and will work well on the new iPhone 8 is the iOS 11 experience. Also the cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus are tuned for Augmented reality (AR) apps. And we are certain that in the year 2018, we’ll be seeing a lot of AR apps and games on the Apple App Store. Apple has also lodged the new iPhones with a A11 Bionic chip that has six-cores to it. The new chip also comes with a new ISP for faster low-light autofocus and comes with hardware multi band noise reduction. The new 12-megapixel cameras on both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer some good image capturing. In our short time we could’ve really tell much difference in terms of imaging on the new iPhones vs the last year ones. Also, on the video front what we like is the fact that you can now record full HD 1080p slow motion videos at 240 fps.Apple iPhones also missed out on wireless charging in the past. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both come with wireless charging capabilities. They will also charge with Qi certified wireless chargers. Apple does plan to sell an AirPower wireless mat charger on a later date for the entire Apple ecosystem of iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.This time around there are also only two storage versions on both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. One is a 64GB variant and the other is a 256GB version. Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are going to start being available for purchase on the 22 September 2017 in the US. For India the new iPhones will be available starting 29th September. That’s just a difference of 7 days which we must say is on time.Our first impressions of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were good. With AR coming into play and wireless charging, things that seemed missing on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available on the new iPhones. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also are significantly different in terms of experience that they’ll offer with iOS 11. Sure you can get the iOS 11 on your older iPhone also but there will be features that will be missing on the older phones. For us right now an iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus seem like worthy upgrades for people using an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. For people who are still on an iPhone 6S and older versions, the iPhone 8 will promise a refreshing new upgrade.Apple iPhone 8 (64GB): Rs 64,000Apple iPhone 8 (256GB): Rs 77,000Apple iPhone 8+ (64GB): Rs 73,000Apple iPhone 8+ (256GB): Rs 86,000(Disclaimer: The author is in San Jose, USA on the invite of Apple India)