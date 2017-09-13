Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X First Look Video
Apple iPhone X offers a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and is powered by an A11 Bionic chip.
The iPhone X is the first smartphone from Apple to feature a bezel-less design. It offers a 5.8-inch Super Retina display and is powered by an A11 Bionic chip. The iPhone X also comes with wireless charging and an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilisation and of course facial recognition enabled by a TrueDepth camera. READ full story.