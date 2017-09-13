Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched With A11 Bionic Processor

Apple on Tuesday launched iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with new glass and aluminium design and A11 Bionic chip designed for augmented reality (AR) experience. The devices, made out of the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, will be available in three colours -- space grey, silver and gold -- from September 29 in India. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with 64GB and 256GB capacity models starting at Rs 64,000 at Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple-designed accessories including leather and silicone cases in a range of colours will be available starting at Rs 3,100. Lightning Docks in colour-matching metallic finishes will also be available for Rs 4,700."iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone that improve on everything we love about iPhone," Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement. "Packed with more advanced cameras with Portrait mode and Portrait Lighting, and the highest quality video capture in a smartphone, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus enable the freedom of wireless charging, all with AR optimisation like no phone ever before," he added. The glass finish of the water and dust resistant devices is made using a seven-layer colour process for precise hue and opacity with a colour-matched aerospace-grade aluminium bezel.The new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with the addition of True Tone adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience. A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone, features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25 per cent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 per cent faster than the A10 Fusion.A new, second-generation performance controller can harness all six cores simultaneously, delivering up to 70 per cent greater performance for multi-threaded workloads. The cameras on iPhone 8 Plus are custom tuned for AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. The new camera also delivers the highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone with better video stabilisation, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps.The glass back design enables a world-class wireless charging solution. Wireless charging works with the established Qi ecosystem.