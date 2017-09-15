Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus up For Pre-Bookings on Ingram Micro Starting September 22

Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be up for pre-order at the company’s partner stores beginning Friday, 22 September. Also, both the Apple iPhones will be available in stores for purchase starting Friday, 29 September. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. With the glass rear panel, both the iPhones now support wireless charging. The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus runs A11 Bionic chip. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with iOS 11. The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles.Additionally, iPhone X will also be available to pre-order at the Ingram Micro’s partner stores on Friday, 27 October. iPhone X features an all-glass and stainless steel design with a 5.8-inch (14.73cm) Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will launch on Friday, 29 September at 1,500+ stores across India. The launch will be supported by high-decibel events and marketing activations through various media vehicles.