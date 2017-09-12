Apple iPhone 8 Launch: A Look at Apple Park Where the New iPhones Will Be Unveiled

The new iPhones are just hours away from being showcased by Apple to the world. This years iPhones also mark 10 years of the iconic phone as well as Apple’s showcase of their new headquarters in San Jose, CA. As Apple is sets the stage for its big September event 2017 where it will be unveiling the new iPhones, we take a look at the new headquarters of the company - Apple Park.Apple ParkApple Park was envisioned by Steve Jobs as a workplace within a landscape. This years keynote to be presented by Tim Cook will also be special as it will be from the Steve Jobs theatre of the Apple Park. This is an underground theatre inside the space ship building that can hold up to 1000 people. For this years event there are over 500 journalists from all over the world covering the Apple’s September event. Apple Park draws from Steve Jobs’ memories of Stanford - a collegiate atmosphere that encourages cooperation and creativity. Apple Park also replaces a 5 million square feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 Oak, Redwood and other native and drought-resistant trees, including 37 varietals of fruit trees.Apple is a tech company at the end of the day so it’s no surprise that the entire new Apple Park is powered by 100 percent renewable energy. There are 17 megawatts of rooftop solar, making Apple Park one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world. It also boasts to be the world’s largest naturally ventilated building, projected to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year.There have been many names to it and probably what stuck is the space ship design of of the Apple Park. The campus’ ring-shaped, 2.8 million-square-foot main building is clad entirely in the world’s largest panels of curved glass. The floors and ceilings of the main building are made up of precast “void-slabs” which are well-designed polished concrete pieces that complement the building aesthetic and also house radiant heating and cooling tubing which are part of the building’s natural ventilation system.For safety during a natural calamity the main ring building can move up to 4 and 1/2 feet horizontally in an earthquake scenario. It’s because of base isolator technology that is anchored to the foundation so that it moves with the ground motion while the building remains in position. Apple says that they have approached the design, engineering and making of their new campus with the same enthusiasm and design principles that characterize their products.It is not just a campus for Apple and its employees to plan new products, Apple Park also includes a visitor center with an Apple Store and cafe which will be open to the public surrounded by olive trees, a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees, secure research and development facilities and the Steve Jobs Theater. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring’s interior grounds. So, it can be the next tourist destination for people visiting San Jose.Now to honor Steve Jobs' memory and his enduring influence on Apple and the world, the theater at Apple Park is named the Steve Jobs Theater. The entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof. The Steve Jobs Theater is situated atop a hill one of the highest points within Apple Park that overlooks meadows and the main building. And that is where the Apple’s 2017 September event will take place.(Disclaimer: The author is in San Jose, California, USA on the invite of Apple India to attend the Apple Event Keynote.)