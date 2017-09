Apple iPhone 8 Launch Live: How to Watch on Android Smartphones And Windows PCs

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone X along with upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus models. The upgrades could be either called iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus or Apple might name it the iPhone 8/ 8 Plus altogether. The iPhone X is special as it is the tenth anniversary edition and for the first time Apple will introduce OLED display panel and a bezel-less design.News18Tech will run a liveblog of the Apple iPhone 8 launch event at 10:30PM IST. While Apple users have easy access to watch the iPhone 8 event live on their devices, it would be quite a task for older Windows OS users and of course, Android smartphone users are totally cut off from even having a glimpse of the upcoming iPhones.For those who own a Windows 10 device, open Microsoft Edge browser and visit https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2017/ For iPhone, iPad, Mac and iPod touch users, visit the same link from Safari browser. Apple TV users can go the Apple Events app to watch it live.-Get VLC Player on your Windows PC ( Download ) or Android phone (via Play Store - On your Windows PC, open VLC and Go to ‘Media’ o the top tab.- Select ‘Open Network Stream’. It will ask for a URL. Add this:-And click Play. (- For the Android VLC App. Go to the stream option on the menu list and paste the URL to play the live stream on your device.