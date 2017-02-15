Apple iPhone 8 May Have a Fingerprint Reading Screen

Apple Inc may completely do away with the home button in its upcoming iPhone 8. The company has been granted a patent for what is being called 'interactive display panel with IR diodes', which would allow iPhone 8 users to activate the device by touching a virtual home button on the touchscreen.

Along with an obvious new design, Apple is expected to come up with a groundbreaking concept, considering that 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the original iPhone launched by Steve Jobs.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Apple patent on a technology is called 'interactive display panel with IR diodes'. The patent was filed back in 2014. The new feature would replace the physical Home Button that sits under the iPhone's screen.

Apple, with the release of the iPhone 7 last year, had ditched the physical button and a fingerprint sensor was placed for the Home Button.