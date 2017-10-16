iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip

Apple announced the new iPhones at their September event this year and they are also available here in India. As with any new iPhone many consumers face a tough choice of whether they should upgrade to the new iPhones or skip them completely. This year also the story is no different. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have been touted as the natural upgrades to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users. But how true is that claim? We at News18 Tech try to decode it for you and make it as simple as possible to make the right decision. While the iPhone X was the showstopper of the Apple event that took place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the new Apple Campus, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus made a vague appearance. The form factor of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus is exactly similar to the older iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Having said that both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus flaunts an all-glass body with an aluminium frame. The 64GB storage version of the iPhone 8 Plus is priced at Rs 73,000 while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 86,000. This is still cheaper than what the iPhone 7 Plus was priced last year. We have been using both the iPhone 8 and the 8 Plus and here are our three reasons why you should go for the iPhone 8 Plus this year and two reasons why you should skip it completely.Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus comes with an all-new 64-bit A11 Bionic chip with a Neural engine and an Embedded M11 motion coprocessor. This is by far the fastest processor in town on any smartphone even the Android ones. In our testing, it came out to be way more efficient and fast than the processor that was on the iPhone 7. Also usually whenever a new iPhone comes along the new processor does not have much of a sizable difference in terms of performance, but when you use an iPhone 8 plus the difference is quite visual. Apple also came out with iOS 11 which is the new OS update on all iPhones, but this is an operating system that's custom made for the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. We cannot stress enough on the fact that the new A11 Bionic processor is the benchmark processor to beat in 2017. Also, it is ready to take on the world of Augmented Reality which is the natural progression of smartphone usage in the future. Be it multitasking, gaming or video streaming the processor did not once disappoint us at all.The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing users to capture portraits with a shallow depth-of-field effect in five different lighting styles. Also, the dual-camera setup comes with a Wide-angle ƒ/1.8 aperture lens and a Telephoto ƒ/2.8 aperture module. Low light image capabilities are way more enhanced than what was seen on the iPhone 7 Plus. The portrait lighting mode is right now in beta, but it is bound to improve with new updates. Even what it offers right now is something that no other phone in the market can come close to. The focus time to render the bokeh effect and the movement has also been minimalised on the new iPhone 8 Plus as compared to the iPhone 7 Plus. Also, if you like shooting videos the new iPhone 8 Plus is now capable of shooting 1080p slow-motion videos at 240 fps, which was something that was missing on the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 8 Plus comes with camera's that are way more capable than what you had on the iPhone 7 Plus. To put everything in perspective the camera module on the iPhone 8 Plus is also calibrated for Augmented reality apps and usage.Sure iOS 11 is available now on all iPhones and you may think it's quite similar to what you get on the new iPhone 8 Plus, but that is not the case. The iOS 11 is an operating system that has hundreds of new features, but if you are using iOS 11 on the iPhone 7 Plus you might not get the entire bundle of new features and capabilities that the iOS 11 has to offer. A simple example of that is that you don't get 1080p slow-motion video recording capability at 240 fps if you are still using the iPhone 7 Plus, that is something only the iPhone 8 Plus will give you. Also, the battery optimisation of the iPhone 8 Plus is way better on iOS 11 that what you get on the iPhone 7 Plus.Yes, we have given you reasons to upgrade from the iPhone 7 Plus to the iPhone 8 Plus, but those are not the absolute reasons for one to upgrade an iPhone. That's because owning an iPhone comes at a premium, not many are comfortable spending upwards of Rs 70,000 for a smartphone every year. If you own an iPhone 7 Plus and are satisfied with the iOS 11 capabilities that it offers right now, you can skip the iPhone 8 Plus. And iPhone 8 Plus upgrade makes perfect sense for users who are still on the iPhone 6s or iPhone 6.This is probably the biggest reason to skip the iPhone 8 Plus. Apple iPhone X ('Ten' not 'X') is going to be available in India starting November 3. And if you have the money to spend on an iPhone 8 Plus, you might as well spend a little extra and get yourself the iPhone X. Now that won't be simple too as the iPhone X will come in limited quantity to India, users will have to grab one in the first lot to make their money worth it with the iPhone X.Tell us in the comments section below what do you think about the new iPhone 8 Plus.