Apple iPhone 8 Running iOS 11 Leaked: Vertical Dual Camera, Wireless Charging & More to Come

There is no stopping the Apple iPhone 8 rumours as another leaked preview of the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone is doing the rounds on the internet.

This time, leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone 8 will come with a Vertical Dual-Camera setup, Facial and Iris Biometric Scan, and a Touch ID under the iPhone 8 display.

The renders leaked by a website also show the iOS 11 being run on the iPhone 8 and as per the website, is nearly the exact match of the iPhone 8 set to release in the coming months.

iPhone 8 may also support Wireless Charging as the schematics of the phone show a large ‘pad’ on the inside.

The Dual–Camera Setup is also said to come with AR features, which the vertical setup will help in.

iPhone 8 with iOS 11 render images. (Image: iDROP News)

As for the Touch ID, speculations have been varied for the technology since the very first mention of it. The most recent ones though suggest a Touch ID technology built into the front facing glass.

There are speculations about a sensor bar placed in the front, carrying a dual front camera, light sensor, proximity sensor and earpiece.

The leaked images of the exterior design of the iPhone 8 still leave us wondering about the final product. Apart from the stainless steel trimmed edges, the colour options of the iPhone 8 may include that of its predecessor – a Jet Black iPhone 8.

Rumours are high on what could probably be the smartphone of 2017. A recent AMA on Reddit by Foxconn employees had also confirmed a vertical Dual Camera setup, Facial and Biometric Scanners and Wireless charging on the phone.

iPhone 8 with iOS 11. (Image: iDROP News)

