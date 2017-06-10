Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Apple iPhone 8 Running iOS 11 Leaked: Vertical Dual Camera, Wireless Charging & More to Come

News18.com

Updated: June 10, 2017, 3:53 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Apple iPhone 8 Running iOS 11 Leaked: Vertical Dual Camera, Wireless Charging & More to Come
Apple iPhone 7-Plus. Representative Image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

There is no stopping the Apple iPhone 8 rumours as another leaked preview of the upcoming Apple flagship smartphone is doing the rounds on the internet.

This time, leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone 8 will come with a Vertical Dual-Camera setup, Facial and Iris Biometric Scan, and a Touch ID under the iPhone 8 display.

The renders leaked by a website also show the iOS 11 being run on the iPhone 8 and as per the website, is nearly the exact match of the iPhone 8 set to release in the coming months.

iPhone 8 may also support Wireless Charging as the schematics of the phone show a large ‘pad’ on the inside.

The Dual–Camera Setup is also said to come with AR features, which the vertical setup will help in.

iPhone 8. leaked images, renders, iOS 11, Leaks, Speculations, Dual-Camera Setup, Jet Black, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition iPhone 8 with iOS 11 render images. (Image: iDROP News)

Also read: Sony Xperia XZ Premium First Impressions Review: Technology Loaded Flagship Contender

As for the Touch ID, speculations have been varied for the technology since the very first mention of it. The most recent ones though suggest a Touch ID technology built into the front facing glass.

There are speculations about a sensor bar placed in the front, carrying a dual front camera, light sensor, proximity sensor and earpiece.

The leaked images of the exterior design of the iPhone 8 still leave us wondering about the final product. Apart from the stainless steel trimmed edges, the colour options of the iPhone 8 may include that of its predecessor – a Jet Black iPhone 8.

Rumours are high on what could probably be the smartphone of 2017. A recent AMA on Reddit by Foxconn employees had also confirmed a vertical Dual Camera setup, Facial and Biometric Scanners and Wireless charging on the phone.

iPhone 8. leaked images, renders, iOS 11, Leaks, Speculations, Dual-Camera Setup, Jet Black, Iris Recognition, Facial Recognition iPhone 8 with iOS 11. (Image: iDROP News)

Also read: HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory

First Published: June 10, 2017, 3:40 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Photogallery

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.