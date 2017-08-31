Apple iPhone 8 Set For September 12 Launch: All You Need to Know

Apple is gearing up for possibly the most highly anticipated smartphone launch of the year, the iPhone 8. The 10th-anniversary flagship product from the tech giant is expected to be a revolutionary Apple product in many ways. Three reasons for this claim are that the iPhone 8 will carry the first ever Bezel-less display by Apple, will come with Wireless Charging support and will miss out on the Touch ID technology. Additionally, Apple is also rumoured to step up the internal storage of the iPhone 8 as compared to the rest of the Apple iPhones, to as high as 512GB.Focussing on the key highlights, the Apple iPhone 8 is expected to carry a bezel-less edge to edge 5.8-inch OLED display. The display will be topped by a 3D Touch as well, which might hinder with the availability of the smartphone, given the shortage of 3D sensors and OLED displays. The edge-to-edge full screen display will also be one of the prime reasons for the absence of Touch ID or fingerprint sensor from the iPhone 8, lest it is not there. Placing a fingerprint sensor anywhere at the front would inevitably mean a larger bezel. Though Apple may find a place to integrate it at the side or the back of the iPhone 8, or possibly, even under the 3D touch display. In case Apple decides to do away with it completely, the company will introduce facial recognition in its place for face unlocking.As for the wireless charging support, many rumours and leaks over time have made certain that the functionality will be incorporated in the iPhone 8. In addition to this, all the new models of existing line-up of iPhones, like the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, will reportedly be getting the feature.Apart from the features, the Apple iPhone 8 is also expected to come with an eye-popping price tag. Reports indicate a $999 price for the iPhone 8. If that’s the case, the next Apple flagship will easily cross the Rs 80,000 mark in India, considering the customs and taxes.As per reports, Apple will also showcase other products along with the iPhone 8, which may include an Apple Watch with LTE support and an Apple TV with 4K UHD video support.