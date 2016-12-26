Apple iPhone 8 to be Bezel Less With OLED Display
Apple to launch Bezel less iPhone 8 with OLED display. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.
"Despite the fact that Apple's flagship iPhone lineup continues to be the best-selling smartphone series in the world, fans are anxious for something new -- and in 2017, they will get the completely overhauled iPhone design they have been waiting for," news website inquisitr.com reported on Sunday.
Samsung and LG, joined by Foxconn-owned Sharp by 2018, are said to be Apple's primary OLED suppliers.
According to earlier media reports, alongside its usual 4.7- and 5.5-inch smartphone offerings, the company would also unveil a third model that would be priced at a higher side than iPhone 7 and would come with invisible home button, all-glass housing, and wireless charging.
