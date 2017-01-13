Apple iPhone 8 To Have All Glass Front and Back, Stainless Steel Frame?

If rumours are to be believed, Apple is and doing away with aluminium and working on a stainless steel body for the upcoming iPhone 8. The rumoured iPhone 8 is expected to come in an all-glass rear and front and have a steel frame centre.

Read more: Bose SoundTouch 300, LifeStyle 600, 650 Home Entertainment Systems Arrive in India

It is pertinent to mention that Apple will use steel (if at all) for the iPhone 8 for the first time since Apple iPhone 4S.

Read more: Amazon to Create More Than 1,00,000 full-time jobs in the US

Apple's manufacturing partner Jabil is believed to be working on the phone's body with two reinforced glass panels, said a report in Digitimes. A stainless steel frame holds the two glass panels together.

Apple's next generation iPhone 8 is rumoured to sport a bold new design and would feature an OLED display without a bezel.

Read more: Flipkart Apple Fest: Big Discounts on iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 Plus and Accessories

"Despite the fact that Apple's flagship iPhone lineup continues to be the best-selling smartphone series in the world, fans are anxious for something new -- and in 2017, they will get the completely overhauled iPhone design they have been waiting for," news website inquisitr.com had reported.

According to earlier media reports, alongside its usual 4.7- and 5.5-inch smartphone offerings, the company would also unveil a third model that would be priced at a higher side than iPhone 7 and would come with invisible home button, all-glass housing, and wireless charging.