Apple iPhone 8 Update: Apple Fixes Crackling Noise Issue of iPhone 8 Through Update
The bug was discovered following the release of iOS 11 after some users complained about a "very annoying" crackling or static noise coming from the earpiece during phone calls and FaceTime calls.
Apple iPhone 8 Update: Apple Fixes Crackling Noise Issue of iPhone 8 Though Update (Image: News18.com)
Within a couple of weeks after the rollout of iOS 11, Apple has released its second update to address bugs which include a crackling noise coming from the earpiece of some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. The latest update -- "iOS 11.0.2" was released over-the-air, that can be downloaded to all eligible devices from the Settings app, MacRumors reported late on Tuesday. The bug was discovered following the release of iOS 11 after some users complained about a "very annoying" crackling or static noise coming from the earpiece during phone calls and FaceTime calls. The update also addresses two other issues -- one that could cause some photos on the device to become hidden and the other was an email bug, the report added.
