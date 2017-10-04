Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Apple iPhone 8 Update: Apple Fixes Crackling Noise Issue of iPhone 8 Through Update

The bug was discovered following the release of iOS 11 after some users complained about a "very annoying" crackling or static noise coming from the earpiece during phone calls and FaceTime calls.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2017, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Apple iPhone 8 Update: Apple Fixes Crackling Noise Issue of iPhone 8 Through Update
Apple iPhone 8 Update: Apple Fixes Crackling Noise Issue of iPhone 8 Though Update (Image: News18.com)
Within a couple of weeks after the rollout of iOS 11, Apple has released its second update to address bugs which include a crackling noise coming from the earpiece of some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones. The latest update -- "iOS 11.0.2" was released over-the-air, that can be downloaded to all eligible devices from the Settings app, MacRumors reported late on Tuesday. The bug was discovered following the release of iOS 11 after some users complained about a "very annoying" crackling or static noise coming from the earpiece during phone calls and FaceTime calls. The update also addresses two other issues -- one that could cause some photos on the device to become hidden and the other was an email bug, the report added.

Watch Video: Xiaomi MI Mix 2 | Review | A Fascinating Smartphone Experience | News18 Tech


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Watch: Vijay Mallya Granted Bail Soon After Arrest in London

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES