Apple iPhone Event: Timing And How to Watch Live Stream

The Apple iPhone 8 launch will begin at 10 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) ) which translates 10.30 PM IST in India at the $5 billion newly constructed Apple Park campus. This will be the first event to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in the new campus. Apple will livestream the event using its HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. Apple product users can watch the livestream on their iOS or MacOS devices. One just needs an Apple iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or advanced to watch the livestream of new iPhone.Apart from this Mac users needs to be on Safari on macOS v10.11 or later. To watch livestream on Apple TV, a second-generation (2010) model or later is required. If it's 2nd or 3rd generation one needs software 6.2 or later. Windows 10 PC users can watch the event on Microsoft Edge browsers.If you do not have a Windows 10 PC or an Apple device, you can stay tuned to our live blog here