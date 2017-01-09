Happy Tenth Birthday Apple iPhone

At Macworld 2007 in San Francisco, Steve Jobs introduced the world to iPhone as three products in one -- a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.

January 9 marks the tenth anniversary of Apple's iPhone. In the 10 years since, iPhone has enriched the lives of people around the world with over one billion units sold.

Also read: Nokia 6 Android Nougat Smartphone Launched For Around Rs 17,000

It quickly grew into a revolutionary platform for hardware, software and services integration and inspired new products, including iPad and Apple Watch, along with millions of apps that have become essential to people's daily lives.

"iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

Last year, the company introduced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that came with A10 Fusion chip, most powerful chip ever in a smartphone, with processing performance 120 times faster and the graphics performance 240 times faster in iPhone 7 than the original iPhone.

Also read: Lenovo P2 With Massive 5,100mAh Battery Launching Exclusively on Flipkart on January 11

The smartphone sports a 12MP lens, optical image stabilisation, an f/1.8 aperture that captures 50 per cent more light as well as wide colour capture, all allowing for more vibrant colours with more detail even in low light, while iPhone 7 Plus also offers a dual-lens.

iOS 10 was the biggest iOS release ever, with innovations including -- bringing the power of the App Store to Messages, a Memories feature in Photos, SiriKit for developers so apps can talk to Siri, an improved Maps app that is even simpler and more intuitive to use, support for breaking news notifications and paid subscriptions in the News app.

Also read: Golden Globes 2017: Facebook, Twitter to Show Videos and Photos for First Time

"iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come," Cook added.