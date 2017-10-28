Apple iPhone X Display Repair Costs a New iPhone 7

₹41600 to repair the iPhoneX screen in India. — MacLabz (@labzmac) October 28, 2017

Pre-bookings for the Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone X, have started since Friday across various online and offline channels. Apple's first bezel-less smartphone, which also boasts of Face ID technology, with Apple boldly missing out on a fingerprint sensor, will be made available in India starting November 3. A huge demand for the iPhone X was seen in the market as pre-bookings for the same reached the availability limit within minutes. But it is one thing to buy an iPhone and a completely different one to take care of its maintenance cost. And as per recent reports, the price of maintenance/ repair of the smartphone is just as high as its cost.A recent report has revealed that the cost of repairing a broken iPhone X screen in India would be a whopping Rs 41,600. Add that to the price of the most basic variant of the smartphone (Rs 89,000) and the total crosses Rs 1,25,000, an exorbitant amount to be spent on a smartphone. Considering an iPhone X buyer has to get its screen replaced for some reason, the cumulative amount spent on the phone will be equivalent to the price of a Royal Enfield Classic 350, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 or a 15-day trip to Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Lyon, Zurich, Milan and Rome combined. Reports also mention that the price may drop down to Rs 35-38k by January, which still keeps the total way upwards of Rs 1,20,000.So in case you are planning to buy the upcoming Apple beauty embedded with all the latest smartphone technology, make sure to get an insurance at the time of buying the smartphone. For those who have already pre-booked it without the insurance, we just hope you never break the beautiful (and extravagant) display of the smartphone.