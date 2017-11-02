Apple iPhone X First Impressions Review: Exclusivity Always Comes at a Price

Apple iPhone X marks the beginning of a new era for Apple, as in a way it’s a tribute to the 10 Years of iPhone. At the Steve jobs theater in Apple Park, which is the new headquarters of Apple, a very emotional Tim Cook, had announced the iPhone X in September. This is Apple’s first device that does not come with a home button. The reason for that is that it uses an edge-to-edge display.The iPhone X is a phone that comes with a massive 5.8-inch display, and yet the device feels the right size to hold in your hands. At no point will you feel that you are holding a chunky big screen smartphones. In fact, once you hold the iPhone X, you’ll feel that the iPhone 8 Plus is a heavy phone. The iPhone X comes in Space Gray and Silver colours, we personally like the Silver more than the Grey on the iPhone X. The display uses OLED technology and yes this one comes with 3D Touch as well. The display on the iPhone X is a beauty and puts the displays seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ to shame.Since there is no home button on the iPhone X, all functions are gesture based. Swipe up to unlock the phone and swipe up and pause for a moment for to do multitasking are a few. The biggest question that everyone had on the iPhone X is that how will you secure your phone? For that the iPhone X uses FaceID which is basically facial recognition on the Apple iPhone X. Most of the hardware is packed in the top front of the iPhone X, that also make the phone capable of unlocking even in low-light. It has a neural engine, dual-core design and can for 600 billion operations per second. To set up Face ID is also as simple as setting up TouchID. The Face ID also gets to know your face through machine learning. So even if you grow a beard or wear glasses it recognises you. The Face ID stores your data locally on the device and does not send it to any server. Apple claims that Face ID’s chance of unlocking by someone else other than the user is one in a million. Face ID also adapts to your face overtime and works with payment apps as well.Another interesting feature on the Apple iPhone X is Animoji, which are basically animated emoji’s that a user can control with his face. They are just super fun way of communicating over iMessage. The iPhone X comes with vertically arranged dual-12MP cameras with f/1.8 and f/2.4. The cameras are loaded with dual-OIS and a quad-LED True Tone flash. Just like the iPhone 8 Plus the iPhone X comes with the Portrait mode and is also tuned for Augmented Reality (AR) apps. The front camera on the iPhone X comes with a true depth camera that helps you to take selfies with bokeh effect by using the front portrait mode. The image quality on the cameras of the iPhone X were also quite brilliant. The iPhone X also comes with A11 Bionic chipset that’s also there on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.Apple claims that the iPhone X comes with 2 hours more worth of battery life than the iPhone 7. The iPhone X also supports wireless charging which are Qi certified. Apple iPhone X will come in 64GB and 256GB storage versions and will come at a starting price of Rs 89,000.Our first impressions of the iPhone X were just wow. The iPhone X is the phone to have if you are looking for the novelty value. Yes, the $999 price is a lot, but one look at the display of the iPhone X and you’ll know it is worth it. The sheer design of the iPhone X is something that promises to make you go wow. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in terms of design are also very similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, so the iPhone X makes sense for people looking for a different looking iPhone. For us, Samsung Galaxy S8 made us go wow, but the iPhone X made us go bonkers. Yes, it is expensive and the top of the line will make you wonder what’s wrong with this world. But, exclusivity always comes at a price.Apple iPhone X India PriceApple iPhone X (64GB): Rs 89,000Apple iPhone X (256GB): Rs 1,02,000