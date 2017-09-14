Apple iPhone X First Look: Check Out Apple's 10th Anniversary Bezel-less Beauty
Here is the first look at Apple's tenth-anniversary special edition product. The iPhone X will be available for sale in the Indian market starting November 3, 2017.
Apple iPhone X was arguably the most anticipated release of 2017 in the world of smartphone technology. The 10th-anniversary edition of the Apple iPhone marks the beginning of a new era for Apple and comes as a tribute to its legacy. At the Steve jobs theatre in Apple Park, which is the new headquarters of Apple, a very emotional Tim Cook, announced the iPhone X. This is Apple’s first device that does not come with a home button. The reason for that is the edge-to-edge display that the smartphone sports.
The Apple iPhone X comes with a massive 5.8-inch display, and yet feels just about the right size to hold in your hands. The display uses OLED technology that comes with 3D Touch as well. The iPhone X comes will be available in Space Gray and Silver colours. The storage variants include a 64GB and a 256GB storage version which will come at a starting price of $999.
Check out our First Look video of the Apple iPhone X to get a glimpse at the Apple's latest flagship product.
Also, read our first impressions review of the Apple iPhone X here.