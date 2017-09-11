Apple iPhone X Leaked, Latest iPhone Features Leaked Days Before Launch
The code mentions to an iPhone X in tallying to two new iPhone 8 phones. It also details facial recognition tech that acts both as an ID system and maps users' expressions onto emojis.
Specifics of new upcoming iPhones and further approaching Apple devices have been shown via an apparent leak. Two news sites were given access to the yet-unreleased version of the iOS operating system. The code refers to an iPhone X in tallying to two new iPhone 8 phones. It also details facial recognition tech that acts both as an ID system and maps users' expressions onto emojis.
According to one of the tech writer, it was the largest disclosure of its kind to hit the firm. The California-based company is holding a launch event at its newly constructed headquarters on Tuesday and Apple makes great efforts to keep its technologies secret until its showcase events. However, some information about the new devices had already been publicised in August, when Apple put out some test code for its HomePod speakers. While that was supposed to be a fault, it has been claimed that the latest leak was a deliberate act of disrupting.
"As best I've been able to ascertain, these builds were available to download by anyone, but they were obscured by long, unguessable URLs [web addresses]," John Gruber, a blogger known for his coverage of Apple wrote. "More surprises were spoiled by this leak than any leak in Apple history," John Gruber added.
"Someone within Apple leaked the list of URLs to 9to5Mac and MacRumors. I'm nearly certain this wasn't a mistake, but rather a deliberate malicious act by a rogue Apple employee." Numerous developers are still scrubbing the leak for new features, but findings so far include the image of new Apple Watch and AirPod headphones. The leak includes features like a set-up process for Face ID - an alternative to the Touch ID system fingerprint system - that says it can be used to unlock handsets and make online purchases from Apple, among other uses. The introduction of Animoji - animated emoji characters that mirror a user's captured facial expressions feature also got leaked.
It marks the second time in three months that the company seems to have been deliberately caught out by a staff member.
